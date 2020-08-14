Michael Pacquiao to detractors: ‘I understand, but I also work hard’

MANILA — Michael Pacquiao, the son of boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao whose rap single went viral last week, is aware of detractors saying his popularity owes mostly to his family name.

“People would say, it has to do with my last name. But, you know, I understand naman,” Michael was quoted as saying PEP.ph in a report published Friday.

“But at the same time, it’s, like, I work hard to achieve what I am.”

Michael’s performance of “Hate” on Wish 107.5 has so far logged some 8.8 million views just a week after it was released.

Referring to his parents, Michael said: “They’re really proud. They’re happy. They congratulated me. It’s really surprising how in a few days, it already reached millions.”

As “Hate” circulated on social media, so too did criticisms directed at the music neophyte, with some pointing out his “privilege” that supposedly put him far ahead of other young artists, with a debut album already set for release.

Fittingly, “Hate,” Michael pointed out is his way to “prove myself.”

“That’s how I felt in the song. I wanted to prove that I can. I have talent and I have something. I don’t just rely on my parents.”

Asked whether his parents cautioned him about the possibility of being the target of criticisms once he enters showbiz, Michael answered, “They didn’t really [discourage me].”

“I think to them it’s, like, ‘If you have a dream, you should follow it. We can’t stop anyone from achieving your goal. You have a lot of obstacles in the way, but you can conquer it. You just be patient lang.’ And they just supported me. They were proud. Happy.”