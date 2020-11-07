LOOK: Fit Iza Calzado shows how far she’s come from COVID battle

MANILA — It was not too long ago when she said, in tears, that she’s “grateful for every day” after surviving the coronavirus.

And it looks like Iza Calzado isn’t about to waste any of her days following that experience, working hard to get back into shape as part of her road back to full health.

On Instagram this Friday, the “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” star shared a photo of her physique following an exercise routine.

It was met positively, with many of her celebrity friends and followers praising her for looking extremely fit.

It was doubly inspiring, given Calzado’s history with COVID-19 and its complications that can affect physical activities.

The actress was one of the first-high profile celebrity cases of COVID-19 in the country, since making a full recovery.

In a recent interview back in August, Calzado could not help but turn emotional as she expressed her gratefulness over how lucky she is to have had the chance to celebrate another birthday of hers.

“This is probably the most meaningful birthday in my life thus far,” she said. “Thank you for being the first to sing happy birthday to me. I’m really grateful to be alive.”