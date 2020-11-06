LISTEN: Lala Vinzon releases new song about how it’s OK to not be perfect

“We keep expecting things from the people we love and we tend to get hurt because of that,” Lala Vinzon explains of her newest song. Handout

MANILA — Lala Vinzon, daughter of veteran action star Roi Vinzon who rose to fame after she joined “The Voice Teens,” has shared a new song about accepting one’s imperfections.

The song is titled “Pansamantala,” and in it Lala sings about a love story that quickly fell apart, despite the couple’s best efforts to make the relationship work. You can listen to it through this link.

The song is co-written by Lala herself with producer Gab Tagadtad.

“We keep expecting things from the people we love and we tend to get hurt because of that,” Lala explains. “And then we realize that we are not enough for them and it's no one's fault. None of us are easy to be with. We are not perfect.”

She also said the lyrics could be viewed in terms of “fame, reputation, and happiness.”

“Everything can be temporary,” she adds, harking to the song’s title. “Eventually, your environment and surroundings will change and you should be able to adapt and accept. As they say, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

“Pansamantala” is her newest release following “Rebellious Heart.”

Lala is currently signed with Island Records Philippines.

Lala first rose to fame after joining the 2017 season of “The Voice Teens,” where she finished as the runner-up to winner Jona Soquite. She was mentored by coach Bamboo Manalac.