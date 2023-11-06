MANILA - OPM icons Bamboo Mañalac, Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon and Rico Blanco are set to reunite for a Rivermaya reunion concert next year.

The much-anticipated show will happen on February 17, 2024 at SMDC Festival Grounds.



“Be a part of history as Live Nation Philippines stages its first-ever OPM show with Bamboo, Mark, Nathan and Rico - finally together in the country’s most coveted reunion,” Live Nation Philippines posted in their social media accounts.

Tickets for the concert will be available at 3 p.m. on November 17 via www.smtickets.com and SM Tickets outlets. Ticket prices are P2,550 (bronze), P6,550 (silver), P11,750 (gold), and P14,750 (VIP).

"Voice" coach Bamboo was the frontman of Rivermaya but left the band in the late 90's. He was replaced by singer-actor Blanco who left the band in late 2000.

Currently, Rivermaya is composed of members Escueta, Azarcon, and Mike Elgar. The band released the single "Casino" in 2022 and continues to do shows here and abroad.

In a previous interview, Escueta said he is open to do a Rivermaya reunion concert.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC