Is Bamboo open to do a Rivermaya reunion concert?

MANILA – It appears that “The Voice Kids” coach and rock icon Bamboo is not closing the door on a possible reunion concert with his former band Rivermaya.

In an interview, Bamboo said he might consider playing with his old bandmates again but not anytime soon.

“I will never say never. But I cannot imagine how. We can hang out in the house or have dinner, but to play again?” he told ABS-CBN News.

The rock musician also noted that they haven't been together for a long time now.

“You have to imagine how long we’ve been away from each other and what kind of family I’ve built with the guys I’m playing with now. I’m pretty loyal to my band now,” he said.

Bamboo left Rivermaya in 1998, formed his own band and went solo. “I understand we’re all trying to make a living,” he said.

“I got to take care of my guys. I know Rivermaya is out there. They are doing their thing as well, as they are playing. They are sharing their music, as well.”

In the end, Bamboo acknowledged the significance of Rivermaya to his life but admitted that it will be hard to go back to what it used to be.

Currently, Rivermaya is composed of Mark Escueta, Mike Elgar, and Nathan Azarcon.

Meanwhile, Bamboo is set to rock North America, with a series of shows in the US and Canada, where he will be joined by KZ Tandingan, as well as his band.

“I’m just excited that we’re going back to North America. I’m sure it’s going to be fun,” Bamboo said.

Bamboo will do shows on April 14 at the Enso Event Center in Vancouver, Canada; April 16 at the Snoqualmie Casino in Seattle, Washington; April 22 at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Palm Springs, California; April 23 at Hard Rock Live in Sacramento, California; April 28 at the Jefebet Event Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He will perform by his lonesome on May 5 at the Patio Theater in Chicago, Illinois; and May 6 at the Global Kingdom Ministries in Toronto, Canada. Producer of the show is Dan Tran. -- Report from Leah C. Salterio



