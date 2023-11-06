Photos from Bella Poarch's Instagram account and BELIFT LAB's X account

Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch will be featured in a song from Enhypen's upcoming extended play (EP), the K-pop boy band's label revealed Sunday.

On X, formerly Twitter, BELIFT LAB dropped the track list for Enhypen's upcoming EP "Orange Blood," which includes two versions of the track "Sweet Venom," one of which features Poarch.

The EP is scheduled for release on November 17.

Poarch recently released a collaboration with American singer Lauv titled "Crush" last September.

Last year, she released an EP titled "Dolls," which spawned her viral single "Build A B*tch."

Poarch, who has over 93.4 million followers on TikTok, became an internet sensation after she posted a video of herself lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” back in August 2020.

In the same year, Poarch drew criticism from Korean social media users for her tattoo of the Rising Sun flag, which was used by the Japanese Imperial Army before and during World War II.

