SB19 finally got a slice of the Big Apple: ‘That was a blast’

MANILA - Homegrown boy band SB19 has finally conquered New York.

On Instagram, the group shared how overwhelmed they felt after getting “a slice of Big Apple.”

“That show was definitely a blast! A huge thank you to all of you for coming,” SB19 said.

“We hope that ain't the last. See you in the future,” the group added.

SB19 made its US television debut on Friday (Manila time) via the FOX5 morning program “Good Day New York,” ahead of the act’s concert in the Big Apple.

The band is set to perform next in Los Angeles.

Composed of Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin, SB19 is visiting different parts of the world with their “WYAT (Where You At)” tour.

The “WYAT” concert series is not only the biggest yet for the quintet, but it also marks the first world tour for any P-pop group, most of which emerged and flourished under the cloud of the pandemic.

The concert took its title from SB19’s latest single of same name, “WYAT (Where You At)".

