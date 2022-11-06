Isabelle Daza pregnant with third baby

MANILA - Isabelle Daza is expecting her third child with her husband Andrien Semblat.

Daza made the announcement on Saturday as she shared a Halloween costume of a “pregnant influencer” while showing off her growing baby bump.

“Baby #3,” she captioned her photo.

Following her post, several of Daza’s celebrity friends were quick to congratulate her and Semblat.

Daza and Semblat got married in Italy in September 2016.

She gave birth to their first child in 2018. They welcomed their second baby in 2021.