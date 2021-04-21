Isabelle Daza shares photo with newborn son

MANILA - Actress Isabelle Daza and her husband Adrien Semlat took to social media to share that they have already welcomed their second son together.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Semblat finally posted a photo of him, Daza and their newborn Valentin.

Daza also shared Semblat’s post, which is a Polaroid picture of them at the hospital in Hong Kong taken last April 9.

“Welcome to this world Valentin,” wrote Semblat.

Prior to their social media reveal, Daza’s mom Gloria Diaz already mentioned to ABS-CBN News in an interview that her daughter gave birth to another baby boy last April 2.

It was only last December when Daza revealed being pregnant again.

Last February, she had a pilates and barre-themed baby shower at a fitness center in Hong Kong.

Daza and Semblat got married in Italy in September 2016. She gave birth to their first child in 2018.

