New 'Batang Quiapo' clip teases new challenges for Tanggol

Tanggol (Coco Martin) and Bubbles (Ivana Alawi). ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The new trailer of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" teased the new challenges that Tanggol (Coco Martin) will face in the upcoming weeks as they accept a new mission.

In the 6-minute clip, Tanggol and Bubbles (Ivana Alawi) will be joined by the rest of #TeamQuiapo to defeat the Red Phoenix Group.

This will lead to Tanggol's first encounter with stepfather Rigor (John Estrada) since he was put behind bars.

Dolores (Jaclyn Jose) will come to their rescue and they will manage to escape and hide for a while.

Tanggol will later on develop feelings for Bubbles as Tindeng (Charo Santos) confronts Mokang (Lovi Poe) for choosing another man.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

