How Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon maintain on-screen chemistry

Veteran actors Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Veteran actors Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon shared how they maintained their chemistry on screen as they are set to reunite in their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie.

"Ang chemistry hindi naman nagagawa eh, it's innate hindi namin alam, lumalabas na lang. I don't know maybe kilala na ako ni Yetbo, kilala ko na rin si Yetbo," Santos said during her "ASAP" birthday celebration.

"Every time we do a scene together, basta ang alam ko, 'pag asawa ko siya, asawa ko siya. 'Pag magkasama kami sa movie, talagang asawa ko siya. I don't know if doon lumalabas 'yung tinatawag nilang magic ng chemistry," she added.

De Leon also noted how giving Santos is in scenes that would help them shine.

"I also think she's a giving actor eh. She gaves you the scene if it's your scene and vice verse. We feed off each other," he said.

Santos also celebrated her birthday: "To celebrate another year of your life, I can say that I'm so blessed and for I'm really very thankful. Lord, thank you for everything."

She got heartfelt messages from sons Luis Manzano and Ryan Christian Recto, along with her granddaughter, Isabella Rose Manzano.

Santos and de Leon will be reunited in their new film "When I Met You In Tokyo," which is an official entry in the upcoming MMFF.