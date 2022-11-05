MANILA – Award-winning Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre announced on Friday she would be kicking off her first-ever solo world tour at Araneta Coliseum on February 3, 2023.

“Sharing with you one of the best birthday gifts ever. Kicking off my first world tour at the @thearanetacoliseum 02/03/2023. See you there,” the singer said on her Instagram.

Tickets will be available starting November 7 via TicketNet outlets nationwide and its website.

The "Tagpuan" hitmaker first announced the tour at the end of her "Dito Ka Lang" live performance video, which was uploaded on her official YouTube page in September.

Dela Torre reached a new social-media milestone as she hit 4 million followers on Instagram. She also gained over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

She is also coming off a big win at the 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music in October where she bagged the Album of the Year for "Patawad" by Star Music, along with Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her massive hit "Paubaya," which she wrote with her ex-husband Jason Hernandez.

Dela Torre also won the Female Recording Artist of the Year for the same song.

