Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre won several top awards in this year's Star Awards for Music, including Album of the Year and Femal Recording Artist of the Year. Instagram: @moiradelatorre

MANILA — Kapamilya artists dominated the winners circle at the 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music held Wednesday at the Newport Theater in Pasay City.

Singer Moira dela Torre bagged the Album of the Year for "Patawad" by Star Music; along with Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her massive hit "Paubaya," which she wrote with her ex-husband Jason Hernandez. Dela Torre also won the Female Recording Artist of the Year for the same song.

In one of the awards’ most interesting highlights, Ogie Alcasid and Daniel Padilla tied in winning Best Male Concert Performer of the Year. Padilla won for Star Events' "Apollo" and Alcasid for A-Team and Frontrow International's "Kilabotitos."

Regine Velasquez was named Best Female Concert Performer for Viva Live's "Unified." Kim Chiu clinched the best novelty song and performer awards for the pandemic-inspired hit "Bawal Lumabas".

Veteran composer Vehnee Saturno was conferred the Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award; and Martin Nievera was honored with the Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement recognition. The PMPC also bestowed on Dingdong Avanzado the Exemplary Milestone Award in Music for 35 years of contribution to the growth of OPM.

Here is the complete list of nominees and winners:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Himig Handog | 11th Edition - Star Music

Huwag Matakot | This Band - Viva Records

Patawad | Moira Dela Torre - Star Music (WINNER)

Songbook | Rico Blanco- Viva Records

Umaga Live | The Juans and Janine Tenoso- Viva Records

Unplugged | Imago - Universal Records

Wildest Dreams | Nadine Lustre- Careless Music

SONG OF THE YEAR

Binibini | Matthaios feat. Calvin de Leon- Midas Records

Di Ka Sayang | Ben&Ben - Sony Music Philippines

Magandang Dilag | JM Bales - Empire Philippines and Star Music

Marikit | Juan Caoile and Kyleswish - Viva Records

Marupok | KZ Tandingan - Star Music

Pati Pato | Parokya ni Edgar, Gloc 9, Shanti Dope - Universal Records

Paubaya | Moira Dela Torre - Star Music (WINNER)



FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aicelle Santos | Bilangin Ang Bituin Sa Langit. - GMA Music

Ima Castro | This Little Child- Trina Belamide Music

Julie Anne San Jose | Bahaghari - Universal Records

KZ Tandingan | Marupok - Star Music

Moira Dela Torre |Paubaya - Star Music (WINNER)

Morissette Amon | Love You Still- Underdog Music Philippines

Regine Velasquez | Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako - Star Music

MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alden Richards | Goin Crazy - GMA Music

Arnel Pineda | Your Soldiers - Star Music

Christian Bautista| Bukas Wala Nang Ulan - Universal Records (WINNER)

Ebe Dancel | Wag Mong Aminin - Viva Records

Erik Santos | Walang Hanggang Paalam - Star Music

Martin Nievera | Di Na Muli - Vicor Records

Piolo Pascual | Iiyak sa Ulan - Star Music

CONCERT OF THE YEAR

1 for 3 Concert- Solaire and PLDT Home

A Night At the Theatre - Full House Theatre Company and Resorts World Manila

And The Story Begins | CCC Productions and Resort World Manila

Apollo | Star Events

Co Love Concert | Quantum Films, GMA 7 and Becky Aguila Entertainment

Twogether Again | Star Media Entertainment, DSL and Solaire

Unified | Viva Live Inc. (WINNER)

MALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR



Alden Richards | Alden's Reality - Synergy and GMA 7

Arnel Pineda | Let It Love Let It Rock Concert - ABU EMP Entertainment Productions

Christian Bautista | 1 for 3 Concert - Solaire and PLDT Home

Daniel Padilla | Apollo - Star Events (WINNER)

Ely Buendia | A Night At The Theatre - Full House Theatre Company and Resorts World Manila

Martin Nivera - Twogether - Starmedia Entertainment, DSL and Solaire

Ogie Alcasid | Kilabotitos - A Team and Frontrow International (WINNER)

FEMALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Aicelle Santos | 1 For 3 Concert - Solaire and PLDT Home

Jennylyn Mercado | Co Love Concert - Quantum Films, GMA 7 and Becky Aguila Entertainment

Lani Misalucha | And The Story Begins - CCC Productions and Resorts World Manila

Pops Fernandez | Twogether - Starmedia Entertainment, DSL and Solaire

Rachelle Ann Go | The Homecoming Concert- Cornerstone Concert and Resorts World Manila

Regine Velasquez | Unified - Viva Live, Inc. (WINNER)

Sarah Geronimo | Unified - Viva Live, Inc.

DUO/GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Agsunta | Sa Huling Pagkikita- Star Music

Ben& Ben | Di Ka Sayang- Sony Music Philippines (WINNER)

December Avenue | Bakas ng Talampakan- Tower of Doom Records

Sandiwa | Tulong - Ivory Music

The Company | Sumakabilang Puso- Star Music

True Faith | Your Ready Smile - Viva Records

Xoxo | Xoxo - GMA Music

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

A Trilogy Patawad Paalam, Paalam and Patawad | Moira Dela Torre feat. I Belong To The Zoo and Ben&Ben- Star Music

Alab | SB19 - Sony Music Philippines

Di Ka Sayang | Ben and Ben- Sony Music Philippines

Love You Still | Morisette Amon - Underdog Music Philippines

Parang Kailan Lang | Maine Mendoza- Universal Records

Paubaya | Moira Dela Torre - Star Music (WINNER)

Try Love Again | Julie Anne San Jose

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Darren Espanto and Jayda Avanzado | Sana Tayo Na - Star Music

Gloc 9 and Julie Anne San Jose | Bahaghari - Universal Records

JaMill | Tayo Hanggang Dulo - Star Music

Janine Tenoso and Marion Aunor | Kahit Anong Mangyari - Viva Records

Moira Dela Torre and Erik Santos | Ikaw Pa Rin - Star Music (WINNER)

Ogie Alcasid and Moira | Beautiful - Star Music

Piolo Pascual and Yeng Constantino | Iiyak sa Ulan - Star Music

NEW GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bandang Lapis | Kabilang Buhay - Viva Records (WINNER)

Emotikons | Dudera - Star Music

JThree | Love Kita, Maniwala Ka - Viva Records

Kiss N Tell Pahina - Star Music

Nameless Kids | Outlaws - Star Music

The Knobs Paalam - Universal Records

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Huwag Kang Bibitaw | Kim Chui - Star Music

Isa Dalawa Tatlo | Kyline Alcantara - GMA Music

Kyle Echarri | Im Serious- Star Music

Marikit | Juan Caoile and Kyleswish - Viva Records

Sana All | Ivana Alawi - Star Music (WINNER)

Sayo Lang | Enchong Dee - Star Music

White Rabbit | Nadine Lustre - Careless Music

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Distanced | Timmy Albert - Universal Records

Heartbreak | Because - Viva Records

Huwag Matakot | This Band- Viva Records

Purple Afternoon | Paolo Sandejas - Universal Records

Songbook | Rico Blanco - Universal Records

Umaga Live! | The Juans - Viva Records

Wildest Dreams | Nadine Lustre - Careless Music (WINNER)

MALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Darren Espanto | Sana Tayo Na - Star Music

Erik Santos | Walang Hanggang Paalam - Star Music

Inigo Pascual | Lost - Star Music (WINNER)

Marlo Mortel | Blue - Marlowel Music

Ruru Madrid | Maghihintay - GMA Music

Sam Concepcion | Loved You Better - Star Music (WINNER)

The Juans | Pangalawang Bitaw - Viva Records

FEMALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Esang De Torres | This Feeling - Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation

Janine Tenoso l | Kahit Anong Mangyari - Viva Records

Jayda Avanzado | Sana Tayo Na - Star Music (WINNER)

Julie Anne San Jose | Try Love Again - 8.42

Kim Chiu | Bawal Lumabas - Star Music

Marion Aunor | Kahit Anong Mangyari - Viva Records

Maymay Entrata | I Love You - Star Music

NEW MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

CJ Villavicencio | Kulang Na Kulang - Viva Records

Jeremiah Tiangco | Titulo- GMA Music (WINNER)

John Arcenas | A Single Smile - Believe Music

John Gabriel | O Pilipina - BMW8 Entertainment Art and Services

Kokoy De Santos | Lagi Lagi - Star Music

Rich Patawaran | Bumibitiw Ka Na - Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation

Rob Deniel | Ulap - Viva Records

Vance Larena | Tama - Star Music

NEW FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bianca Umali | Kahit Kailan - GMA Music

Charo Laude | Himalay Laganap - Alakdan Records

Christi Fider | Teka Teka Teka - Star Music (WINNER)

Edsel of Ppop Generation | Dumating Ka Na - Viva Records

Hannah Precillas | Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba - GMA Music

Heaven Peralejo | Ikaw Pala - Star Music

Maine Mendoza | Parang Kailan Lang - Universal Records

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

EP2 The After Party | The Cokeheads - Ivory Music

Kaimerah | Kaimerah - Ivory Music (WINNER)

Self Induced Trance | Ignatius Coloma - Ivory Music

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aegis | Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin - Star Music

Agsunta | Sa Huling Pagkikita - Star Music (WINNER)

Arnel Pineda | Your Soldiers - Star Music

Bloodflowers | Sana - Ivory Music

Cool Cat Ash | Diyosa ng Kaseksihan - Viva Records (WINNER)

Sandiwa | Tulong - Ivory Music

Unit 406 | Tala - Star Music

RAP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heartbreak Szn 2 | Because - Viva Records (WINNER)

This is Us | Allmost - Viva Records

RAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aikee | Mapa - Warner Music Philippines

Juan Caoile | Marikit - Viva Records (WINNER)

Kritiko | Amazak - Star Music

Lil Vincey | Chinita Girl - Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation

Matthaios | Binibini - Midas Records

Pio Balbuena | Ikaw Pa Rin - Viva Records

Takayuki Sakamoto Want It To - Viva Records

FOLK/COUNTRY RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Bulalakaw - Janine Berdin and Joanna Ang- Star Music

Davey Langit | Dungo - Star Music (WINNER)

Habangbuhay | Noel C, Leanne and Naara

Hinulog Lang | Noel Bernaldo - Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation

Kervin Kane | Dili Pwede - Star Music

Pipiliin Pang Maghintay | Noel Cabangon - Universal Records

R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Better Weather | Leila Alcasid - Star Music (WINNER)

Init ng Gabi | Bryant - Star Music

Tsansa | JKris - Universal Records

MALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bryant | Init ng Gabi - Star Music

Garth Garcia | Kick It - Ivory Music (WINNER)

JMKO | Bakit Pa Ba - Star Music

JV Decena | Paano Ba? - Believe Music Media Sync Production (WINNER)

Rich Patawaran | Bumibitaw Ka Na - Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation

Sam Concepcion | Thrill of It - Star Music

Tank B Music | Life - Ivory Music

FEMALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Fana | Out - Star Music

Kiana Valenciano | Corners - Star Music (WINNER)

Kyrill | Gunita - GMA Music

Lirah | Bakit Hindi - Ivory Music

Vera | Baby - Star Music

REVIVAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR



Ikaw Nga | Princess Velasco - GMA Music

Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako | Regine Velasquez - Star Music

Malaya | Noel Cabangon - Universal Records (WINNER)

Sa Aking Panaginip | Maricris Garcia - GMA Music

Simpleng Tao | Zephanie - Star Music

This I Promise You | Christian Bautista - Universal Records

Walang Hanggang Paalam | Ice Seguerra - Universal Records

COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Himig Handog 11th Edition - Star Music

Kaibigan | Troy Laureta - Star Music

Mga Awit Kapuso Vol. 11 - GMA Music

Unplugged | Imago - Universal Records (WINNER)

NOVELTY SONG OF THE YEAR

Bawal Lumabas | Kim Chiu - Star Music (WINNER)

Corona Bye Bye Na | Vice Ganda - Star Music

Diyosa ng Kaseksihan | Cool Cat Ash - Viva Records

GGSS | Diday Ong - Vehnee Saturno Music Corporation

Lumaban Ka| Gari Escobar - Ivory Music

Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko | Bentong Sumaya - GMA Music

Sabi Ko Na Nga Ba | Hannah Precillas - GMA Music

NOVELTY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bentong Sumaya | Nang Minahal Mo Ang Mahal Ko - GMA Music

Gari Escobar | Lumaban Ka - Ivory Music

Kim Chui | Bawal Lumabas - Star Music (WINNER)

KJ Reyes | Tagay Na - Kj Ng Pilipinas Music Productions

Vice Ganda | Corona Bye Bye Na - Star Music

FEMALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Acel | Lagi Na Lang- Star Music

Janine Tenoso | Umiibig Muli - Viva Records

Jos Garcia | Nagpapanggap - Viva Records (WINNER)

Meg Zurbito Salamat - Ivory Music

Trisha Denise | Ika'y Mamahalin - Star Music

MALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bryan Chong Takipsilim - GMA Music

Dan Ombao | Muling Maramdaman - Star Music

Jem Macatuno | LDR - Star Music

Marlo Mortel | Blue - Marlowe Music (WINNER)

INSPIRATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Beautiful | Ogie Alcasid and Moira Dela Torre- Star Music

Habangbuhay | Noel Cabangon, Leanne and Naara - Unicersal Records

Heal | Various Artists - Star Music

Ihip ng Hangin | Sarah Javier (WINNER)

Live For Jesus | Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Gary Gotidoc and Jaya - Star Music

Tulong | Sandiwa and Gloc 9 - Ivory Music

We Are Here | Christian Bautista and Delon - Universal Records

PILITA CORRALES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Martin Nievera

PARANGAL LEVI CELERIO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Vehnee Saturno