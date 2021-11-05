MANILA -- Actor-politician Richard Gomez has introduced the rumored boyfriend of Juliana, his only child with wife Lucy Torres, in his cooking vlog "Goma at Home."

In the vlog which was uploaded last October 31, Gomez's daughter casually appeared along with her rumored boyfriend fencer Miggy Bautista.

Watch more on iWantTFC

While cooking home-made french fries, Bautista was just observing the father and daughter's bonding moment.

Before the end of the video, Gomez thanked his unica hija and Bautista for appearing in his cooking show.

Photos of Juliana with Bautista, who is part of the Philippine fencing team, started making the rounds online in February.

Bautista posted sweet photos of him with Juliana on his Instagram account, and has since stirred speculation as to their relationship status.

Juliana has similarly trained under the national fencing team. Gomez also happens to be the organization’s president.

As of writing, neither Juliana nor Bautista has directly confirmed they are a couple.

Despite not being in showbiz, Juliana’s personal life has occasionally made headlines, thanks to her celebrity parents. The 21-year-old was romantically linked with actor Marco Gallo, and then fellow showbiz scion Andres Muhlach in the past two years. She has denied having a romantic relationship with either.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC