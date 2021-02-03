Juliana Gomez’s photos with fencer stirs romance rumors

MANILA — Is model Juliana Gomez dating a national fencing team member?

The daughter of actors-turned-politicians Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez became the subject of rumors this week, after photos of her with fencer Miggy Bonnevie-Bautista made the rounds online.

Bautista posted sweet photos of him with Gomez on his Instagram page, and has since stirred speculation as to their relationship status.

Gomez’s comment — a heart emoji and the fingers-crossed emoji — appeared to hint at their romantic ties.

Prior to his post showing Gomez this week, Bautista had shared a snap of them together in December, as he greeted his followers happy holidays.

Bautista is reportedly a part of the Philippine fencing team. In his Instagram profile, he describes himself as “Olympic bound.”

Gomez has similarly trained under the national fencing team. Her father, Richard Gomez, also happens to be the organization’s president.

As of writing, neither Gomez nor Bautista has directly confirmed they are a couple.

Despite not being in showbiz, Gomez’s personal life has occasionally made headlines, thanks to her celebrity parents. The 20-year-old was romantically linked with actor Marco Gallo, and then fellow showbiz scion Andres Muhlach in the past two years. She has denied having a romantic relationship with either.

