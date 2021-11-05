MANILA -- It's a dream come true for actress-singer Maris Racal to record "Simulan," the Filipino version of "Starting Now," which is the official anthem of Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration.

"Starting Now," which was originally sung by Grammy-winning singer Brandy, highlights the courage and kindness of the Disney heroines.

In Star Magic's "Inside News" on Thursday, Racal shared her disbelief the first time she was told about the project.

"Hindi po ako makapaniwala. Talagang as in sobrang, 'Talaga ba? Ako?' 'Yon 'yung reaction ko. 'Yon 'yung exact reaction ko. 'Seryoso ba?' Parang medyo na-pressure nga ako mag-yes pero like nag-yes talaga ako kasi it's such a huge opportunity at dream ko talaga sila maka-work," says Racal.

The 24-year-old actress also shared her experience recording "Simulan."

"Sobrang supportive ng mga tao sa studio. Alam niyo po 'yung nagre-record ako pero at the same time ay kinikilig ako. ...Ang saya sa feeling, ang gaan. Ang ganda po ng song, ang ganda nang pagkaka-translate from English to Filipino," she said.

In the video, Racal, a Disney fan, also shared her favorite Disney princess.

"Ang Disney princess na pinaka na-attract ako o na inspire ako ay si Elsa. Kasi na-tackle sa story 'yung kung paano na-discover ang individuality niya, sobrang independent niya na queen and lahat naman ng mga princesses ay may kanya-kanyang story," Racal said.

"So, parang lahat ng challenges ko growing up as a little girl hanggang sa dalaga na ako, iba-iba ang phase ko, so every phase my princess diyan. I'm sure kasi every time I watch parang naiiyak ako."

Early this year, Kapamilya artist KZ Tandingan made history when she was selected to sing "Gabay," the first Filipino Disney song from the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which is inspired by cultures of Southeast Asia.

