MANILA — Months after announcing she is a first-time mother, screen veteran Alice Dixson finally shared a glimpse of her daughter’s face on Wednesday.

Alice Dixson poses with her daughter Aura in matching costumes for Halloween. Instagram: @alicedixson

Through Instagram Stories, Dixson posted a photo of her with her child, Aura, wearing matching “The Incredibles” costumes for Halloween.

The snap marked the first time Dixson put in view her daughter’s face, since revealing becoming a mother in April via surrogacy.

Dixson, 52, has recently become more open about her personal life.

Notably, in September, she also posted for the first time a photo of her “forever” — her long-time partner who until then had not been seen on her social media pages.

The actress and her partner had been “in the process” of having a baby through surrogacy since at least 2019, when she first mentioned the goal publicly.