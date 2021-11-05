International pop superstar Mariah Carey has teamed up with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for a new holiday song "Fall In Love At Christmas."

The music video of the brand new Yuletide ballad is now available on the official YouTube page of Carey.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The more than five-minute video was directed by Carey and Bryan Tanaka.

Last Tuesday, November 2, Carey uploaded a teaser of "Fall In Love At Christmas" on social media.

On November 1, the American singer declared that it's Christmas as she dropped a video of her smashing a Halloween pumpkin with a candy cane bat while her global hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" plays in the background.