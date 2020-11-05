MYX celebrates 20th year this November with specials, all-star concerts

MANILA -- Former VJs and OPM artists look back on their favorite MYX moments as the country’s number one music channel marked 20 years of bringing music and entertainment this November through a month-long celebration dubbed as MYX20.



MYX will be streaming MYXclusive interviews with various local artists on Facebook and YouTube.

Aside from Daniel Padilla, Quest, Christian Bautista, Sponge Cola, Dicta License, and Moonstar88 who already disclosed their favorite MYX stories early this week, Ben&Ben, Callalily, Ebe Dancel, Gary Valenciano, Gloc-9 and Shanti Dope, Hale, James Reid and Nadine Lustre, Jay R, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Lea Salonga, Martin Nievera. Mayonnaise, Moira dela Torre, Moonstar88, Parokya ni Edgar, Rico Blanco, Sandwich, SB19, and 6cyclemind are slated to talk about their memorable experiences with the music channel.



Former VJs including Luis Manzano, Nikki Gil, Chino Lui Pio, Robi Domingo, Edward Barber, Donny Pangilinan, Sunny Kim, Sharlene San Pedro, and Inigo Pascual are likewise reliving their MYX journeys together with VJs Ai dela Cruz and Samm Alvero.



Also part of the MYX20 anniversary celebration are throwback specials that will be aired on the MYX channel.

Watch the all-star “MYX Mo!” concerts every night at 9 p.m. until November 14 and the four-part “MYX Homecoming: VJs Reunion” every Sunday at 4 p.m..



In addition, the music channel will revisit some of its most memorable events and moments on the MYX20 special that will be streamed on November 20.



MYX, which began airing on November 20, 2000, rose to prominence for its engaging VJs and endearing shows featuring must-watch music videos, daily charts, exclusive interviews with local and international artists, and extraordinary musical events.

Currently airing on SKYcable, the channel has a strong following on social media, with 6.7 million followers on Twitter, 1.26 million subscribers on YouTube, 533K followers on Instagram, and 8.3 million followers on Facebook.