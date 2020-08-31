WATCH: Robi Domingo turns emotional as MYX thanks retrenched staff, VJs

MANILA -- Television host Robi Domingo turned emotional as he read the official statement of MYX as it says goodbye to its retrenched staff and video jockeys.

Domingo read MYX’s statement during the #MYXItUp podcast last Saturday.

"Trust me, reading this statement was one of the most difficult tasks I had to do," Domingo wrote in the caption.

"Thank you for the magical moments and learnings, MYX. You will always be my home. Whatever happens, I will continue to support the No. 1 music channel in the Philippines."

Despite letting go of some staff, MYX will continue operating on cable, online and social media, Domingo said.

Thousands of employees spent their last day in ABS-CBN last August 28 as a result of the company's retrenchment program, after its franchise application was rejected by lawmakers despite several government agencies clearing the network of supposed violations.