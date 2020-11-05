Erich Gonzales shares birthday message for 'partner' Enchong Dee

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales on Thursday took to social media to greet her best friend, actor Enchong Dee, on his birthday.

On Instagram, Gonzales posted a sweet photo of them together.

"Happy birthday, Partner. I love you! You make everything better," she wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Dee thanked the "La Vida Lena" star. "Thank you mylabs," he wrote.

Gonzales and Dee's popular pairing began in the hit primetime series "Katorse" in 2009. Then in 2018, they worked together in ABS-CBN hit series "The Blood Sisters."

This year, the two produced the digital series "You. Me. Maybe."

In a previous interview, Gonzales said her friendship with Dee actually goes beyond work.

“Siguro naman sa tagal naming magkasama, kumbaga bilang magka-partner kasi sa lahat ng 'yun, nandiyan kami para sa isa't isa. Hindi naman kami basta magka-trabaho, kahit papano naman 'andun naman 'yung friendship namin. Hindi lang basta trabaho. Matibay ang pagkakaibigan namin,” Gonzales said.

For Gonzales, she and Dee are best friends through "thick and thin."



Currently, Gonzales is gearing up for a new Kapamilya series "La Vida Lena," while Dee is promoting his movie "Alter Me" with Jasmine Curtis-Smith which will be streaming on Netflix this November 15.