Why Erich Gonzales is producing 'You. Me. Maybe' with Enchong Dee

MANILA – Erich Gonzales opened up about her experience as a director, producer and actor in the new digital series “You. Me. Maybe” which is a collaboration between her and Enchong Dee.

In an interview with Darla Sauler, Gonzales shared that the series was originally the idea of one of their common friends.

“Nag-start kasi talaga ang idea na ito nung nag-collab kami ni Enchong sa mga YouTube channels namin. 'Yung friend namin, siya ang nagbigay sa amin ng idea na ito, ‘Bakit hindi kayo gumawa ng channel niyo and magpalabas kayo ng something na pwedeng mapanood ng mga sumusuporta sa inyo bilang nami-miss na nila kayo together?’” she shared.

While the story was written by Noreen Capili, Gonzales said she and Dee also pitched some ideas that were included in the project.

With their new show, Gonzales said she is happy to have opened opportunities for other people in their own little way.

“'Yun naman din ang gusto natin, na parang kahit paano makatulong tayo. Dito din sa ating Enrich Originals, nagsabi din kami if meron silang mga original songs or compositions na gusto nilang i-share or ma-feature, mag-send lang sila sa [email protected] In fairness maraming nag-share ng songs nila,” she said.

“Siyempre thankful tayo na meron tayong [resources ngayong pandemic] pero more of paano ba kami makakapagbigay ng ngiti sa kanilang mga labi dahil sa kinakaharap natin ngayon na pandemya. Kahit paano, in our own little way, makapagbigay naman kami ng inspiration mapa-smile sila kahit sandali lang,” she added.

The first episode of Gonzales and Dee’s “You. Me. Maybe” was released on Saturday. Based on its trailer, the show is about “a story of finding comfort in strangers.”

The trailer began with Gonzales and Dee’s characters, Gianna and Gian, finding their respective romantic relationships fall apart around the start of the pandemic. One cute meeting later (Gian delivering a wrong food order to Gianna’s home) and it appears they are destined to help each other move past their heartbreaks.

“You. Me. Maybe” is directed by Gonzales herself. It also stars Arjo Atayde, Janella Salvador, Alex Medina, and MJ Cayabyab.

New episodes will be available for streaming every Saturday.