MANILA -- Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo are set to star in an upcoming series "The Rain in España" based on the book by University Series author Gwy Saludes.

This was revealed on Thursday night as the stars and other cast members of the project were introduced to members of the entertainment media.

The 10-part series will be directed by Theodore Boborol, who helmed films such as “Finally Found Someone,” "Vince and Kath and James," “Just The Way You Are,” “Iska,” and “Connected.”

"The Rain in España" also marks the reunion of Peralejo and Gallo who were both former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates.

Last month, it was also announced that Peralejo is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Linlang," with lead stars Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman and the Diamond Star Maricel Soriano.

