MANILA -- There’s no slowing the growing popularity of drag culture in the Philippines, if drag performances at a big concert is any indicator.

Lady Morgana and Minty Fresh from “Drag Race Philippines” and Lady Gagita were featured alongside popular Korean acts and a rising P-pop group in the “Hallyuween 2022” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last October 29.

“Hallyuween 2022” is an event of several firsts. Dubbed as the first “K-pop Halloween party” by organizer PULP Live World, it also marked the first time for some Korean acts to play in the country.

And according to the queens, this is also the first time for any drag queen to perform at the Pasay-based arena, and they were thrilled to be at the big venue.

“Performing in one of the grandest venues in the Philippines is such an honor, and of course performing with international stars… so nakaka-proud (This makes us proud),” Lady Gagita said during the press conference hours before the show.

Their debut at the MOA Arena stage came on the heels of the wildly popular reality competition “Drag Race Philippines.” Prior to the TV show, local queens had mostly showcased their art and talent in bars and nightclubs.

Because of this, Lady Morgana was thankful for the opportunity to show Filipino drag to more people during the event that was attended and streamed by thousands.

“Gusto namin ipakita sa fans na ito 'yung drag scene ng Philippines. We are very proud and grateful na maipapakita namin 'yung charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent namin sa stage ng MOA Arena,” she said.

(“We want to show the fans that this is the drag scene in the Philippines. We are very proud and grateful that we can show our charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent at the MOA Arena stage.”)

The three Filipino drag queens adapted the theme “evolution of drag” for their opening number in the four-hour affair.

Lady Gagita set the mood high with a lip-sync performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi.”

Meanwhile, Lady Morgana and Minty Fresh kept the energy going with Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and Ariana Grande’s “Break Free,” respectively.

The three queens then came together for a joint number of “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj.

“Hallyuween 2022” also featured P-pop group BGYO, and Korean acts CL, Epik High, KARD, Pentagon, Gaho and his band Kave, and DJ Soda.

