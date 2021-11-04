Photo from KTX.ph Facebook account

Fans of Ex Battalion are in for a treat this December as the popular Filipino hip hop group gears up for a virtual concert billed as “EVOLUXION.”

On Facebook, streaming platform KTX announced the good news about Ex Battalion’s first major concert on December 11, Saturday.

The online concert will be staged at the Araneta Coliseum and various remote locations and will last for 3 hours.

Viewers can expect the group to perform their signature hits and other live performances, backed by a full band under award-winning musical director Raul Mitra.

Produced by RS Francisco and Sam Verzosa of Frontrow, "EVOLUXION" will also highlight the inspiring personal rags-to-riches stories of Ex Battalion.

Expected in the concert are Honcho, Flow-G, Skusta Clee, King Badger, Emcee Rhen, Brando, JRoa, Yuridope, Jekkpot, Huddasss, Jnskie, Bullet-D, Cent, and ELJ.

The virtual show will be streamed live on KTX at 8 p.m. Tickets are now available for purchase.