MANILA -- Kaila Estrada is grateful after her performance in the latest episodes of "Linlang" earned praise from viewers.

Even the show's lead star, Kim Chiu, commended her: "Galing mo!"

In response, Estrada said in a Twitter post: "Thank you for the kind words, everyone. Nakakaiyak. My heart is full."

On Friday, Estrada shared a "photo dump" featuring her character Sylvia, and once again said she is thankful for her experience in "Linlang."

"Still have a lot to improve on and a lot to learn, but nonetheless I'm feeling so grateful. Maraming salamat," she said.

In "Linlang," Estrada's character Sylvia confronted Juliana (Chiu) for having an affair with her husband, Alex (JM de Guzman). Their heated argument ended in a physical altercation.

Estrada also shone in another scene as her character vowed to make Alex and Juliana end up in prison.

As of writing, the topic "Kaila Estrada" is still one of the top trending topics on X (formerly Twitter).

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

