John Lloyd Cruz (left) and Nadine Lustre. Instagram: @johnlloydcruz83, @nadine

MANILA -- John Lloyd Cruz and Nadine Lustre lead the list of nominees for the 46th edition of Gawad Urian.

They are nominated as Best Actor and Best Actress for their roles in "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon" and "Deleter," respectively.

Nikki Valdez ("Family Matters") and JK Labajo ("Blue Room"), on the other hand, are vying for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Screen veteran Jaime Fabregas, meanwhile, will be the recipient of the Natatanging Gawad Urian award.

The 46th Gawad Urian Night will happen on November 29 at the UP Film Institute.

Below is the complete list of nominees:

BEST FILM

- "Blue Room"

- "Leonor Will Never Die"

- "12 Weeks"

- "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

BEST DIRECTOR

- Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan, "Blue Room"

- Lav Diaz, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

- Martika Ramirez Escobar, "Leonor Will Never Die"

- Anna Isabelle Matutina, "12 Weeks"

- Carlo Obispo, "The Baseball Player"

- Mikhail Red, "Deleter"

BEST ACTRESS

- Max Eigenmann, "12 Weeks"

- Chai Fonacier, "Nocebo"

- Shiela Francisco, "Leonor Will Never Die"

- Nadine Lustre, "Deleter"

BEST ACTOR

- Tommy Alejandrino, "The Baseball Player"

- John Lloyd Cruz, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

- Baron Geisler, "Doll House"

- Andrew Ramsey, "Ginhawa"

- Noel Trinidad, "Family Matters"

BEST ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE

- Shamaine Centenera, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

- Claudia Enriquez, "12 Weeks"

- Bing Pimentel, "12 Weeks"

- Nikki Valdez, "Family Matters"

BEST ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE

- Soliman Cruz, "Blue Room"

- Dido dela Paz, "Ginhawa"

- JK Labajo, "Blue Room"

- Ronnie Lazaro, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

- Rocky Salumbides, "Leonor Will Never Die"

BEST SCREENPLAY

- Lav Diaz, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

- Martika Ramirez Escobar, "Leonor Will Never Die"

- Jason Gray and Chie Hayakawa, "Plan 75"

- Siege Ledesma and Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan, "Blue Room"

- Anna Isabelle Matutina, "12 Weeks"

- Garret Shanley, "Nocebo

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

- Neil Daza, "Blue Room"

- Ian Alexander Guevara, "Deleter"

- Jakuub Kijowski and Radek Ladczuk, "Nocebo"

- Larry Manda, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

- Carlos Mauricio, "Leonor Will Never Die"

- Hideho Urata, "Plan 75"

BEST EDITING

- Lawrence Ang, "Leonor Will Never Die"

- Tony Cranstoun, "Nocebo"

- Vanessa de Leon, "Blue Room"

- Zig Dulay, "The Baseball Player"

- Goncalo Ferreira, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

- Nikolas Red, "Deleter"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

- Lav Diaz, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

- Marxie Maolen Fadul, "Blue Room"

- Eero Yves Francisco, "Leonor Will Never Die"

- Benjamin Padero, "Nocebo"

BEST MUSIC

- Mikey Amistoso and Jazz Nicolas, "Blue Room"

- Alyana Cabral, Pan de Coco, Joseph Salcedo, "Leonor Will Never Die"

- Jose Buencamino, "Nocebo"

BEST SOUND

- Kristian Eidnes Andersen, "Nocebo"

- Armand de Guzman, "Deleter"

- Corrine de San Jose, "Leonor Will Never Die"

- Jannina Mikaela Minglanilla and Michael Keanu Cruz, "Blue Room"

- Alex Tomboc, "The Baseball Player"

- Wildsound Studios, "Ginhawa"

- Wildsound Studios, "Nanahimik ang Gabi"