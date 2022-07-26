Lav Diaz’s ‘Kapag Wala Na Ang Mga Alon’ joins Venice Film Festival

‘Kapag Wala Na Ang Mga Alon’ marks the fourth collaboration of Lav Diaz and John Lloyd Cruz. Facebook: sine olivia pilipinas

Filipino auteur Lav Diaz is returning this year to the Venice Film Festival, with a film about the drug war under the Duterte administration starring John Lloyd Cruz.

“Kapag Wala Na Ang Mga Alon” is an official selection for the Out of Competition section of the prestigious film festival, as announced by the organization on Tuesday (Manila time).

The film with the international title “When The Waves Are Gone” centers on Lt. Hermes Papauran, described as one of the country’s best investigators, as he grapples with a “moral crossroad.”

The story is set off when Papauran witnesses “his institution’s being a party to a murderous anti-drug campaign, which is spearheaded by no less than the president of the country, Rodrigo Duterte,” according to the synopsis from producer sine olivia pilipinas.

“The atrocities are corroding Lt. Papauran physically and spiritually. He suffers from severe psoriasis, a skin disease resulting from insidious anxiety. A dark past haunts him and it has eventually and literally come back for a reckoning, for a closure.”

Joining Cruz in the cast are Ronnie Lazaro, Shamaine Buencamino, and DMs Boongaling.

Diaz’s participation in the 79th edition of Venice Film Festival comes two years after he won the Orizzonti award for Best Director for “Lahi Hayop (Genus Pan)” at the Italian film event.

“Kung Wala Na Ang Mga Alon” marks Diaz’s fourth collaboration with Cruz, after “Isang Salaysay ng Karahasang Pilipino,” “Historya ni Ha,” and “Ang Babaeng Humayo.”

“Ang Babaeng Humayo,” which starred Charo Santos-Concio, won the Golden Lion in the 2017 edition of Venice Film Festival.