Photos from Parokya ni Edgar and Rico Blanco's Instagram accounts

MANILA – The biggest names and bands in the Philippine music industry are set to gather at a music festival in December.

Billed as “Salo-Salo Fest,” the event is set to take place in the popular theme park Enchanted Kingdom in Laguna on December 2 to 4.

Leading the long list of artists to grace the stage are Parokya ni Edgar, Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco and Ebe Dancel.

Joining them are Mayonnaise, Urbandub, and Orange & Lemons.

Moonstar88, Clara Benin, and Barbie Almalbis will also perform in the event together with Unique Salonga, Arthur Nery, Paolo Sandejas, Zild and Kiyo.

Indie-pop duo Joan and singer-songwriter Johnny Stimson are also flying to the Philippines to attend the music festival

The “Salo-Salo Fest” is a Christmas special brought by the Karpos Multimedia, the same producer of the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival.

The Wanderland Festival is also making a comeback in March 2023, nearly three years since it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed as “Wanderland: The Comeback,” the festival will be held on March 4 and 5, 2023 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang.

