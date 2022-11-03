Home  >  Entertainment

Parokya, Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco banner Salo-Salo Fest in December

Posted at Nov 03 2022 06:01 PM | Updated as of Nov 03 2022 06:02 PM

Photos from Parokya ni Edgar and Rico Blanco's Instagram accounts
MANILA – The biggest names and bands in the Philippine music industry are set to gather at a music festival in December.

Billed as “Salo-Salo Fest,” the event is set to take place in the popular theme park Enchanted Kingdom in Laguna on December 2 to 4. 

Leading the long list of artists to grace the stage are Parokya ni Edgar, Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco and Ebe Dancel.

Joining them are Mayonnaise, Urbandub, and Orange & Lemons. 

Moonstar88, Clara Benin, and Barbie Almalbis will also perform in the event together with Unique Salonga, Arthur Nery, Paolo Sandejas, Zild and Kiyo. 

Indie-pop duo Joan and singer-songwriter Johnny Stimson are also flying to the Philippines to attend the music festival 

The “Salo-Salo Fest” is a Christmas special brought by the Karpos Multimedia, the same producer of the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival. 

The Wanderland Festival is also making a comeback in March 2023, nearly three years since it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dubbed as “Wanderland: The Comeback,” the festival will be held on March 4 and 5, 2023 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang. 

