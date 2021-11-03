Photos from Sharon Cuneta and Vilma Santos' Instagram accounts



Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta took to Instagram to greet Vilma Santos on her 68th birthday, calling herself a Vilmanian.

On her social media account, Cuneta described Santos as ageless.

“Recently I saw on YouTube that an athlete who scored a homerun in his 40s was asked how it felt to make his first homerun at his age. His answer: 'How old would you think you were if you didn’t know your age?' (I might have paraphrased this.) If me, I’d think 19 or oldest, 23. My Ate Vi would probably say the same,” she said.

“Happy, happy birthday to you, dearest Ate Vi! You are ageless to us, your Vilmanians. I love you!!! May God bless you always,” she added.

Cuneta went on to praise Santos’ works, saying she would need a box of tissue when watching her movies.

“Don't think of it as 68. Think of it as 33, with 35 years of experience! Siempre, I love you, ate Vi!” Cuneta quipped.

Santos has recently ventured into vlogging after regularly appearing in the vlogs of her eldest son Luis Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola.

The outgoing House Deputy Speaker and Batangas representative also announced that she will not be running for any post in the May 2022 elections.

"After careful consideration of the present situation, especially the limitations in conducting a campaign during a pandemic, I have decided not to seek any elective post in the May 2022 elections," she wrote on Instagram.

Santos is on her second term as congresswoman. She joined politics in 1998 when she became the first female mayor of Lipa City. She completed her three terms as the chief executive of the city.

The award-winning actress also made history when she became the first woman governor of Batangas province in 2007.

Dubbed as the country's Star for All Seasons, Santos is the wife of Senator Ralph Recto. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2016 drama "Everything About Her."