MANILA -- Actress Nadine Lustre is open to an amicable settlement to resolve her legal dispute with Viva Artists Agency (VAA).

This was confirmed in a statement released by Lustre's legal counsels Atty. Eirene Jhone E. Aguila and Atty. Gideon V. Peña.

READ: Legal counsels of Nadine Lustre, Atty Eirene Jhone Aguila and Atty Gideon Pena, released this statement confirming that there are ongoing negotiations between their client Lustre and Viva Artists Agency. pic.twitter.com/R3SrqJNiid — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) November 3, 2021

"We confirm that there are ongoing negotiations to put an end to legal controversies between Nadine Lustre and Viva Artists Agency. While Nadine is confident about the strength of her legal position, she remains open to amicably settling with Viva and proceeding under terms that are fair and mutually beneficial," the statement read.

"Like Viva, Nadine looks forward to continuing to provide quality entertainment to audiences both local and across the globe."

The statement added: "Nadine trusts that Viva will remain true to its mission statement to empower and develop artists and their talents for the betterment of their careers and lives."

Lustre made her showbiz breakthrough via the Viva Films romance flick "Diary ng Panget" in 2014. However, she has been a ward of Viva Entertainment as early as 2009, when she was launched as part of the sing-and-dance group Pop Girls.

In 2009, Lustre entered a 5-year, exclusive contract with VAA. That contract was renewed in 2014 for another 10 years, or until June 30, 2024. According to VAA, the same contract was then renewed for another 5 years in 2015, moving its end date to June 29, 2029.

Lustre had "terminated" her contract with VAA in January 2020, calling it "oppressive" and "illegal." Viva insisted that Lustre is its exclusive talent until June 2029, citing the contract.

The move sparked a legal battle, which led to the June 2021 decision with the Quezon City Regional Trial Court directing Lustre to honor her contractual obligations with VAA pending the actress’ planned steps to go through labor arbitration.

Lustre's last movie project with them to date was "Indak," which was released in 2019.

Just last month, it was revealed that Lustre will star in an upcoming Viva project

