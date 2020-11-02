What’s the real score? Here’s how KC introduced apl.de.ap in their live stream

KC Concepcion and apl.de.ap were romantically linked anew in early 2020. Instagram: @itskcconcepcion, @apldeap

MANILA — Amid rumors romantically linking them, actress KC Concepcion and rapper apl.de.ap got together virtually for the former’s Instagram live stream over the weekend.

The Black Eyed Peas member was Concepcion’s guest in her online cooking show “Kitchen Collabs.”

Before welcoming apl.de.ap into the live stream, Concepcion told her viewers: “Today is the day I’ve been waiting for. Everybody who’s been asking for this, this is your treat. Because it is Halloween over here.”

Apl.de.ap, who is currently in the UK, was then introduced by Concepcion as a “very special guest.”

“He’s a great, great friend of mine, very sweet, and very, very thoughtful. He has supported a lot of artists from the Philippines and really introduced them outside. And I’m so, so grateful to know him and then all the boys from the group [Black Eyed Peas].”

Throughout the hour-long episode, Concepcion and apl.de.ap discussed a range of topics. Aside from the dessert they made, they touched on The Black Eyed Peas’ latest album, apl.de.ap’s early life in Pampanga, as well as his upcoming projects.

Concepcion expressed excitement about apl.de.ap’s music collaboration with Jennifer Hudson, as well as his scheduled interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey.

During the course of their conversation, Concepcion revealed she plans to return to Los Angeles to finish her gemology studies for her jewelry line Avec Moi.

“And maybe one day, I can check out your local garden,” Concepcion told apl.de.ap, referring to his plan of putting up a garden in LA, where he is based.

“I can’t wait,” apl.de.ap responded.

As early as 2011, apl.de.ap has openly expressed his admiration for Concepcion, and in 2013, formally started courting her. Their respective schedules, however, prevented a deeper relationship, according to the rapper.

The two were romantically linked anew in early 2020 when they were spotted together in Manila in March.

In a June interview, Concepcion hinted she was at least entertaining a new romance.

“Kung sa heart, okay naman ako. I mean, may mga kausap ako and, thank you, Lord, di ba, na kinikilig ako… Kasi siyempre, ang hanap natin ngayon, yung medyo mas deeper. Hindi na yung for play-play.”

“Sasabihin ko sa inyo pagdating ng time.”