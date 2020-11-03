WATCH: Erich Gonzales vows to exact revenge in full trailer of 'La Vida Lena'

MANILA – The full trailer of Erich Gonzales’ upcoming series “La Vida Lena” has finally been released and it certainly promises heavy drama.

Published by Dreamscape Entertainment on Facebook, the beginning of the clip shows Gonzales as Magda Mendoza who is trying to make both ends meet in school and in her small business to be able to provide for her family.

While other people mock her because of her scarred face, Magda finds comfort in her good friend played by Carlo Aquino, who is secretly in love with her.

Magda then meets Miguel, who seems to have gotten her pregnant but won’t take responsibility for it.

More misfortunes come into her life after her grandfather passes away, and she gets convicted and jailed for assault.

Towards the end of the clip, Magda vows revenge on those she believes are responsible for her life’s tragic turn.

Aside from Gonzales and Aquino, “La Vida Lena” also features JC de Vera, Janice de Belen and Agot Isidro, among others.

Billed as an iWantTFC Original Series, the show will start streaming on the platform beginning November 14.

“La Vida Lena” marks Gonzales’ comeback series after “The Blood Sisters” in 2018.

Watch the full trailer in the video below.