Luis Manzano shares birthday message for mom Vilma Santos

MANILA -- Television host Luis Manzano on Tuesday took to social media to greet his mother Vilma Santos a happy birthday.

On Instagram, Manzano shared his short but sweet message for the veteran actress and politician.

"Happy birthday Momski!! Stay safe and healthy! Love you!!" he wrote in the caption.

Luis is the son of Santos with former husband, actor-host Edu Manzano.



In previous episode of "I Feel U," Santos said it’s her biggest fulfillment as a mother to see her children grow up as good-hearted persons.

“Ang responsibilidad ng isang ina ay walang katapusan. Ang biggest fulfillment nito, na-bless ako ng Panginoon ng dalawang anak na galing sa akin mismo,” she said.

“Makita ko lang sila na lalaki ng maayos at productive, God-loving persons, magiging maganda ang mga buhay nila, siguro 'yun na ang masasabi kong fulfilled ako as a mom,” Santos added.

Aside from Luis, Santos has another son, Ryan, with Senator Ralph Recto.

Currently, Luis is hosting ABS-CBN's "I Can See Your Voice."

