Harrison Ford remembers his late onscreen father Sean Connery

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to the late actor Sean Connery, who played his onscreen father in the 1989 movie "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

In his statement released to Variety, Ford said, “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.”

“God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend,” he added.

Connery has died at the age of 90, it was reported. He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family members, his widow Micheline Roquebrune told the Mail on Sunday.

"I was with him all the time and he just slipped away," the 91-year-old told the newspaper.

"He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.

"It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly."

Connery, who was knighted in 2000, won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career encompassing an array of big-screen hits, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

But it was his smooth, Scottish-accented portrayal of the suave licensed-to-kill spy 007 that earned him lasting worldwide fame and adoration.

The first actor to utter the unforgettable "Bond, James Bond," Connery made six official films as novelist Ian Fleming's creation, giving what many still consider to be the definitive portrayal. – with reports from Agence France-Presse