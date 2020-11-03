Home  >  Entertainment

‘Cuteness overload!’ Billy and Coleen share adorable snaps of baby Amari

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2020 11:29 PM

MANILA — Celebrity couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia shared on Tuesday adorable snaps of their son, Amari, from his recent newborn pictorial.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Completely obsessed,” Garcia said on Instagram, crediting The Stork Studio as the team behind Amari’s shoot.

Crawford shared a similar photo set, writing, “Cuteness overload!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In comments on the photos, fans and celebrity friends of Garcia and Crawford agreed with the first-time parents about Amari being “too adorable.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amari was born last September 10, making his less than two months old in the snaps.

Amari’s birth was quickly followed by another milestone on Garcia’s side of the family, as the actress revealed recently that her father, too, has welcomed a newborn with his new wife.

