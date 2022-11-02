Anne Curtis, Regine Velasquez, and Sarah Geronimo are among the performers of the 2022 Christmas ID of ABS-CBN, titled ‘Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa.’

In the teaser released Wednesday, several Kapamilya personalities are shown in the recording studio, to perform the media company’s latest holiday theme song.

Among the other artists so far glimpsed are KZ Tandingan, Jed Madela, Erik Santos, Morissette, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Angeline Quinto, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, and Moira dela Torre.

Several other performers who took part in the recording were not yet shown in the latest teaser.

More previews are expected leading up to the highly anticipated premiere of the lyric video on Nov. 11 after the primetime newscast “TV Patrol.”

“Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa” follows “Andito Tayo Para sa Isa’t Isa” as ABS-CBN’s year-long slogan launched during the Christmas season.

The annual holiday station IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming Christmas staples for Filipinos here and overseas.

