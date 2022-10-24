(From left) ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, Chairman Mark Lopez, and COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes visit ‘It’s Showtime’ on Monday wearing ABS-CBN’s official 2022 Christmas shirt. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Stopping by the “It’s Showtime” studio during its live telecast on Monday, the top executives of ABS-CBN casually revealed the media company’s theme for its traditional Christmas ID.

ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes visited the network’s flagship noontime program during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment.

They remained on the sidelines and did not step on the stage, but were acknowledged by the hosts, who greeted them and advanced Merry Christmas and joked about getting a bonus early.

Fittingly, the Kapamilya executives arrived wearing holiday shirts showing the 2022 theme of ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID. Vidanes was in red; Lopez, green; and Katigbak, blue — the iconic colors of ABS-CBN’s logo.

“Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa,” the shirts’ print showed, with stars replacing an “A” of each word.

In the past week, several artists of ABS-CBN have been spotted wearing shirts with a similar star design, and photographed recording what’s anticipated to be the network’s Christmas theme song for the year.

“Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa” follows “Andito Tayo Para sa Isa’t Isa” as ABS-CBN’s year-long slogan launched during the Christmas season.

The annual holiday station IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming Christmas fixtures for Filipinos here and overseas.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC