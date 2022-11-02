Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM balladeer Marco Sison is now part of ABS-CBN's "It's Showtime" as the newest judge of "Tawag ng Tanghalan."

He was welcomed on Tuesday by the hosts of the noontime show.

"Para sa akin, ang mga Filipino pagdating sa kantahan ay world-class," Sison said.

When asked what kind of judge he will be on the show, he replied: "Istrikto na medyo mabait."

Sison also shared what he is looking for in a contestant.

"Kontesero rin kasi ako. Para sa akin, 'yung preparation ang importante," he said. "Kasi kapag sumalang ka tapos nanginginig ka kasi ang ginaw dito, dapat gawan mo na ng paraan 'yon. Kasali yon sa preparation. Kapag hindi ka prepared eh siguradong talo ka."

Sison is behind the OPM hits such as "My Love Will See You Through," "Si Aida, Si Lorna o si Fe," and "Make Believe."

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.



