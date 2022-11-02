Photo from Joe Locke's Instagram account.

“Heartstopper” star Joe Locke is the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a report said Tuesday.

An article by Variety quoted sources to have said that Locke will be part of the “WandaVision” spinoff series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” for Disney Plus.

"When I found out I got an email which said ‘welcome to the Marvel (Cinematic Universe)’ and I screamed," Locke confirmed in an Instagram post.

Locke will be joining Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness, along with Emma Caulfield Ford as Dottie.

Last August, queer personality "RuPaul's Drag Race" All Stars 5 winner Shea Coulee confirmed that she will be joining the 'Ironheart' series.

She will be joining Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams along with Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich. Coulee's role was not yet announced.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Alice Oseman, "Heartstopper" revolves around a gay student Charlie Spring (Locke) who fell in love with his rugby star player seatmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

The British coming-of-age series received critical acclaim for its diverse representation of the LGBT community and a fresh take on queer issues.

RELATED VIDEO: