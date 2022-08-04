



Another "Drag Race" queen is making "herstory" as she joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a report confirmed Thursday.

In an article by Deadline, it was revealed that All Stars 5 winner Shea Coulee will be joining the 'Ironheart' series.

She will be joining Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams along with Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich. Coulee's role was not yet announced.

In an Instagram post, Coulee confirmed the news expressing her excitement to join the MCU.

"I’m trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project. Acting was my first love long before Drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine. Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ," she said.

"‘Ironheart’ is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled every day that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, and I look forward to sharing the exciting new chapter with you all."

Coulee first rose to fame for joining the ninth season of the Emmy-winning reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race" where she ended her journey in the semifinals. She later on joined the fifth All-Star spin-off where she was declared the winner.

She recently joined the all-winners season where she also ended her journey in the semifinals.

