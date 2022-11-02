Hayley Williams (left) and Taylor Swift. Photos from Instagram: @yelyahwilliams, @taylorswift

Hayley Williams of the popular band Paramore is excited to join Grammy-winning megastar Taylor Swift in her "Eras" concert tour.

On Instagram, Williams shared a photo from when she and Swift shared the stage in the past and wrote: “Very proud to have witnessed the growth. The triumphs. And the full circle moments.”

“Can’t wait to play a show with the legend herself,” Williams added.

Swift on Tuesday announced she is getting back on the road for the first time since 2018's "Reputation" tour.

"Good Morning America, it's Taylor," she said, making the announcement on ABC's morning news program.

"I wanted to tell you something that I've been so excited about for a really long time and I've been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I'm going back on tour."

A number of acts are set to join the 32-year-old, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM.

The tour is set to kick off March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, with stops including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and two final domestic shows in Los Angeles in early August.

Swift said international shows will be announced at a later date.

The tour announcement comes two weeks after Swift dropped her 10th album "Midnights," which debuted to fanfare and made chart history. --With AFP

Related video: