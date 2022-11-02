Former 'Goin' Bulilit' star CJ Navato finishes college

MANILA -- Former "Goin' Bulilit" star CJ Navato has finished college.

The actor-singer, who received his college degree from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, expressed his gratitude to his family.

"It’s official. Ya boi made it!" he said in an Instagram post. "Thank you to my family for being with me every step of the way."

"This one’s for you, for God, and for country. Always."

In another post, Navato also thanked his girlfriend for her support.

"Thank you for always celebrating my victories with me, and supporting me even in my lowest moments. Together with my parents, you make everything better," he said.

Navato started his showbiz career when he joined "Star Circle Quest: Kids Edition" in 2004. He was also in the kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit."

As a performer, Navato joined "Tawag ng Tanghalan" as a celebrity contender. He was also one of the 10 celebrity performers in the third season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Early this year, Navato portrayed the life story of Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam in "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

