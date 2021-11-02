Actress Ria Atayde is back on primetime television on the upcoming social drama "Viral Scandal."



Directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, "Viral Scandal" is centered on a young girl who gets involved in a scandalous video that goes viral, which disrupts the life of her simple family.

On this series, Atayde plays no-nonsense lawyer Laura Dizon, who stops at nothing despite seemingly insurmountable odds to win the case of the family against the people who plotted the spread of the video that ruined their lives.

This is Atayde’s first full-length primetime series since the 2019 fantasy drama "Parasite Island."

Although she has appeared in special acting stints on Kapamilya Channel since the pandemic, the Beautéderm brand ambassador admits that she has terribly missed working on a full-length teleserye, especially since she recently devoted most of her time as a TV host and on her many advocacies, such as the voter’s registration campaign for the upcoming national election on 2022.

“It feels so great to work again and be back on set,” Atayde said.

“I like the system of lock-ins because everything is so efficient and fast. We follow a very strict schedule and it gives my co-actors and I more time to study our characters and bond with each other. Work is so difficult these days and I am so grateful to be a part of this very timely series that exposes the dangerous side of social media which could potentially damage and hurt the lives of people.”

"Viral Scandal" also explores the proliferation of fake and unverified news on the net -- a serious and relevant issue that Atayde, like her character on the series, is passionately opposed to.

“There will always be several sides to every story that we read and see on social media and one of them is the truth. I am an advocate of the truth and lies in all its many ugly forms are unacceptable. With this, I find a connection with the character I am portraying on 'Viral Scandal' because, like me, she is relentless in pursuing the truth,” said Atayde, who is consistently vocal on social media about her strong convictions against fake news and misinformation.

"Viral Scandal" is set to pilot on November 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, TFC, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5.