MANILA -- "Protect your heart more than anything."



That is the love advice of actor-singer Kyle Echarri to his fellow celebrity housemate KD Estrada, who is now getting closer to singer Anji Salvacion on the latest edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB).

In a video released by "Pinoy Big Brother," Echarri has only good words about Salvacion.

"One thing I can tell you, I know you like Anji," Echarri told Estrada who immediately asked: "What are you going to tell me, dude?"

"Basta, Anji is not a bad person. I love her, she's so cute. I am just saying that protect your heart more than anything. I am not saying she's going to break your heart but just for yourself," Echarri added.

Echarri further explained his advice for Estrada by sharing his personal experience on how he mended his broken heart.

"Ako kasi when I broke my heart, the only way I was able to fix it was by loving myself. And, it sounds corny but how many times you say it, you can't love someone else unless you love yourself. You know what I mean?" Echarri told Estrada, who simply replied: "That's true."

Last week, Salvacion apologized to Estrada for avoiding him inside the "PBB" house for fear of being judged.

Estrada, an introvert, turned emotional as he revealed that he had an anxiety attack brought by the challenges of the pandemic.

