Photo from Danica Pingris' Instagram account

Celebrity siblings Danica Sotto-Pingris and Oyo Boy Sotto mourned the passing of their grandfather Papa Ebie, the father of their mother Dina Bonnevie.

The Sotto siblings took to Instagram to pay tribute to their grandfather, posting some photos with him when he was still alive.

“Rest in paradise Papa Ebie. Thank you for being a loving grandpa to us. We will miss you so much. Love you forever Papa Up,” Sotto-Pingris said in the caption.

Meanwhile, Oyo Boy was glad his Papa Ebie had a chance to meet his great grandchildren before passing.

“You will be missed Papa Ebi… Thank you for all the good memories. Thankful to God that our children was able to meet their great grandfather. We love you! Rest In Paradise,” he wrote on Instagram.

Several celebrities, including family members on their father's side, sent their condolences.

Pauleen Luna, Joy Sotto, Rodjun Cruz, and Jason Abalos extended their sympathies to the Sottos.

Danica and Oyo are the children of Bonnevie with actor-host Vic Sotto.