Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in are soon-to-be parents

South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are expecting their first child.

On Wednesday, Korean news site Soompi reported that the agencies of Seung-gi and Da-in confirmed that the two are going to be parents soon.

According to the actor's agency Human Made, they are set to welcome the baby next year.

“We would like to share the news of a precious life that came to Lee Seung Gi’s family. Lee Seung Gi is currently cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year. We hope you will send warm blessings and support to Lee Seung Gi,” the agency said.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who always looks fondly upon him with interest and love.”

Da-in’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, added that the actress is preparing to welcome the blessing by prioritizing her health and stability.

“Gratefully, a precious life has come to actress Lee Da In. Currently, actress Lee Da In is preparing to welcome the blessing that will arrive in February of next year, prioritizing her health and stability,” it said.

“We ask for everyone to look upon the blessing that has come to actress Lee Da In with warmth and love, and we will continue to greet you with happy news.”

The couple got married last April after confirming their relationship in May 2021.

Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 but rose to further popularity as an actor, starring in notable TV series such as "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho" and "A Korean Odyssey."

Meanwhile, Da In debuted as an actress in 2014. Her last appearance was in the 2020 sci-fi drama "Alice."

