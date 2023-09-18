Korean star Lee Seung Gi expresses love for Pinoy fans

Korean star Lee Seung Gi greets his fans at an event in Robinsons Magnolia over the weekend. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- “My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho” star Lee Seung Gi arrived in Manila to express his gratitude to fans by distributing food packs from Korean restaurant BB.Q Chicken to Filipino kids at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City over the weekend.

Lee also thanked the man behind the project, Gov. Chavit Singson, who was spotted at the event attended by fans. Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto also showed his support.

In an interview with the media, the Korean star said he loves the Philippines and will always find time to go back.

“It’s good to see the Philippines and their smiles,” he said, explaining how welcoming the Filipinos are.

“I keep on coming back because of the love they give me every time I come here.”

During the event, Lee performed the soundtrack of his hit series “My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho.” Fans screamed and cheered for him as he gave his upbeat version of “Losing My Mind.”

When asked about his upcoming projects, the Korean singer teased that he is doing a movie.

“There’s a movie coming up and I hope the [Filipino audience] will watch and support it,” he told the media.

“As of now, there’s no new series, but there’s a lot of offers. I hope in the future there’s one Korean drama that I can show to the Filipino fans.”

Lee is known for his hit songs “Because You’re My Woman,” “Will You Marry Me,” and “Return.”

Last May 27, he headlined his Manila tour titled “The Dreamer’s Dream - Chapter 2” at the New Frontier Theatre in Quezon City.

“Thank you so much for loving Korean culture and I’m also expecting to have my music, activities here in the Philippines as well in the future,” he said.