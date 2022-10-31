Trailer: BGYO's diverse visuals for 'BE:US' album

BGYO’s leader Gelo Rivera appears in the trailer of the group’s sophomore album ‘BE:US.’ Star Music

MANILA — BGYO, the boy group dubbed the “Aces of P-Pop,” is set to offer diverse visuals for its sophomore album, going by a trailer released on Monday.

In the minute-long preview of “BE: US,” BGYO’s members shown at different locations, from a theme park, garden, to a depiction of an interdimensional doorway.

Glimpsed in the trailer are the previously released music videos of “Magnet” and “Tumitigil Ang Mundo,” both tracks that comprise “BE:US,” along with six others.

The trailer came a few days ahead of the November 3 release of “BE:US,” which will arrive with the music video of the key track “PNGNP.”

Completing the track list are “Game On,” “Be Us,” “Panahon,” “Laro,” and “Extraordinary.”

Composed of Gelo, Mikki, Nate, Akira, and JL, BGYO was launched in January 2021 after two years of training and has since made a mark on the Philippine music scene.

Notably, it ranked No. 1 in global charts for emerging artists, became brand darlings with successive endorsement deals, and was hailed TikTok Philippines’ P-Pop Group of the Year along with three other acts, among other achievements.

