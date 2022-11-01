MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Coco Martin, who played the iconic role Cardo Dalisay from ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, November 1.

On social media, cast members from the historic seven-year TV drama, which ended last August, shared their birthday greetings for Martin.

Martin recently finished "Ang Probinsyano" thanksgiving tour in United States with the other cast members and fellow Kapamilya artist Jodi Sta. Maria, who is his leading leading lady in the upcoming film "Labyu With An Accent."

Martin first rose to fame in 2005 for his critically acclaimed roles in several independent films including "Masahista," "Tambolista" and "Serbis."

Crossing over to mainstream television, Martin portrayed supporting roles in a number of ABS-CBN series, and went on to become the lead star in the TV musical "1DOL" along with Sarah Geronimo in 2010. This was followed by two other Kapamilya series where Martin played lead -- "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin (2011)" and "Walang Hanggan (2012)."

He then starred as everyman-superhero title character in 2013 series "Juan dela Cruz."

Martin was also one of the stars in 2014 drama "Ikaw Lamang."

After doing "Wansapanataym's Yamishita's Treasures" with long-time rumored girlfriend Julia Montes, Martin started portraying the role of Cardo Dalisay in "Ang Probinsyano" which debuted in September 2015.

Below are the birthday greetings for Martin from "Ang Probinsyano" cast members.



John Arcilla

Screen grab: Instagram/John Arcilla

Michael Flores

Screen grab: Instagram/Michael Flores

Rowell Santiago

Screen grab: Instagram/Rowell Santiago

